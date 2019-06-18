17 school students arrested in KL police drug raid codenamed ‘Private Party’

According to Dang Wangi District Police chief ACP Mohd Fahmi Visuvanathan Abdullah, all those detained were aged between 15 and 22. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — A total of 17 school students were arrested in an operation conducted at a luxury condominium on Jalan Sultan Ismail in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

Dang Wangi District Police chief ACP Mohd Fahmi Visuvanathan Abdullah said the operation codenamed ‘Private Party’ carried out by a police team from the Narcotics Investigation Division at around 3am also saw the arrest of five other individuals.

“From the inspection, the police seized two packets believed to contain ketamine (1.8g), three tablets of ecstasy (1g), two Erimin 5 pills 5 (0.6g), one bottle believed to contain 1.5 litres of ketum liquid and one compressed lump of dried leaves believed to be ganja weighing 4.3g.

“Based on initial urine tests, our team found six of them to be positive for drugs, comprising five males and a female.

“The detained students comprised 14 males and three females who studied in schools around the Klang Valley,” he said in a statement last night.

According to Mohd Fahmi, all those detained were aged between 15 and 22.

All of them have been remanded for four days from yesterday under sections 6, 12 (2), 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 30 (3) of the Poisons Act. — Bernama