Jalan Gombak residents claim illegal landfill in KL causing air pollution

File picture of plastic wastes in Perak. About 1,000 residents in Kampung Kuantan, Jalan Gombak near here have to endure air polluted by a nearby landfill believed to have been operating illegally for almost two years. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — About 1,000 residents in Kampung Kuantan, Jalan Gombak near here have to endure air polluted by a nearby landfill believed to have been operating illegally for almost two years.

A representative, Tan Poh Eng, 68, claimed that the problem started when an illegal factory, which was operating on the landfill site, was demolished at the end of 2017.

“After the factory was demolished, the debris were not thoroughly cleaned, causing irresponsible parties to dump rubbish such as construction waste, old furniture and food waste there.

“Apart from the foul smell, open burning at the site also caused smoke emission,” he told reporters here today.

Housewife Lee Boon Chiew, 60, said it was feared that the open burning could cause harm to the people especially small children.

Meanwhile, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur Department of Environment director-general Nor Aziah Jaafar said the department had yet to receive any complaint on the issue.

“We received complaint on March 22 but the open burning was on the roadside of Jalan Gombak, which is not far from the area and we have taken action by cleaning the site.

“The residents need to report immediately to the department at a toll-free number 1-800-88-2727. Once the complaint is received, we will conduct further investigation,” she said. — Bernama