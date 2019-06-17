Gobind: Government committed to woo high-tech investments

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said Malaysia remains committed to high-end manufacturing and industrialisation by identifying strategic partners that will help make this country a preferred destination for the high-tech industry players. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

CYBERJAYA, June 17 — Malaysia remains committed to high-end manufacturing and industrialisation by identifying strategic partners that will help make this country a preferred destination for the high-tech industry players.

Communication and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said to do so, Malaysia must step up its efforts to attract research and development (R&D)-intensive foreign direct investments into the country.

This included offering incentives to entice global information technology players to bring revolutionary technology to Malaysia, while at the same time encouraging local small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to invest in R&D and automation, he said at the launch of Dell Digital Labs, here today.

Gobind said the government was also committed to taking necessary steps to facilitate and advance the digital agenda.

However, he said, the responsibility to grow and nurture the technology industry should be shouldered by all relevant parties working together to create a vibrant and sustainable ecosystem, not just by one ministry.

Citing Dell Digital Labs as an example, Gobind said building more such digital labs in the country could help grow Malaysia’s digital technology footprint, as well as create a more highly-skilled Malaysian workforce.

At the same time, he said currently, digital adoption by businesses in the country was still lagging behind international standards.

“Businesses, particularly SMEs, cited various reasons as to why they have not jumped on the digital bandwagon, including lack of experience or know-how, fear of technology, lack of talents and budgetary constraint,” he said, adding that this kind of mindset must be changed as soon as possible to avoid being left behind. — Bernama