The real Haziq not as built, Santubong PKR chief says of man in gay sex clip

Ahmad Nazib says the real Haziq does not have such a well-built body, and sports thicker hair. — Facebook screencap

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — The man named Mohd Haziq Abdul Aziz who claimed to have been in bed with a federal minister is likely an imposter, PKR division leader Ahmad Nazib Johari said amid widespread speculation over the identities of two people in a viral homosexual video.

The Santubong PKR chief said the real Haziq does not have such a well-built body and had thicker hair, Utusan Borneo reported on its website today.

“Haziq does not look like this. His hair is higher on the left and right when I last saw him four days today.

“He has not been working out at the gym in a while, and his body isn’t as built as in the video,” he was quoted saying of his fellow Santubong PKR member Haziq.

Ahmad suspects that Haziq’s Facebook account was hacked, enabling a person who resembled him to post a “confession” of the alleged homosexual video with the purported minister.

He was referring to a 34-second video uploaded onto Haziq’s Facebook page at about 2am today. In that video, the man who gave his name as “Haziq Aziz” said he was one of the two men getting intimate in a series of video clips that started circulating on the internet yesterday.

He named his partner as a federal minister and claimed the videos of them in bed together was taken without his knowledge or permission on May 11 during the Sandakan parliamentary by-election at the local Four Points Hotel.

He also urged the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to probe the alleged minister whom he claimed “is not an individual qualified to be a leader”.

The real Haziq is also the principal private secretary to Deputy Primary Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin.

PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin earlier today said she believed that the sex videos were fake and meant to assassinate the alleged minister’s political career.

Malay Mail is still trying to reach both the real Haziq and his boss, the deputy minister for comment.