Health minister: Results of post-mortems on two Batek Orang Asli rule out chemical poisoning

Hazmat personnel from the Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department collect air samples at the Kuala Koh Orang Asli settlement in Gua Musang June 11, 2019. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, June 11 — The Health Ministry today ruled out chemical infection as the cause of death for several Batek Orang Asli in Gua Musang.

Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said X-rays of the chests of the victims during critical stages of the disease suggested the infection was caused by microorganisms.

“Essentially, it is not chemical. The acute stage showed it was due to microorganisms.

“[But] we do not know whether it is primarily viral or bacterial. We are now awaiting the tests from PCR [polymerase chain reaction] on what was the offending micro,” he told a press conference here today.

PCR is an extensive laboratory test to determine the root cause and diagnosis of an infected person.

MORE TO COME