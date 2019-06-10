Sarawak Pakatan willing to work with state govt to host Malaysia Day

Sarawak PH chairman Chong Chieng Jen said PH is willing to work together with the state government to host the Malaysia Day celebration. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, June 10 — Sarawak Pakatan Harapan (PH) is willing to work together with the state government to host the Malaysia Day celebration on Sept ember16, said its chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

He said Sarawak PH’s proposal to the federal Cabinet that Malaysia Day be held in Sarawak in line with the spirit of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) would be decided on Wednesday during the Cabinet meeting.

“On Sarawak PH’s side, we have no problem (co-hosting Malaysia Day) and that is why we proposed that Malaysia Day be held here it is a matter of whether the state government is open to it.

“Let us work together for the benefit of Sarawak,” Chong, who is also Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, told a media conference here today.

He was responding to a statement by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg yesterday that Sarawak was prepared to host the Malaysia Day celebration.

Abang Johari said it was the suggestion of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during the joint meeting on the MA63 last month, and a special joint committee would be formed to discuss and implement this matter later. — Bernama