Dr M: Civil servants mustn’t be bound to ruling party

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today civil servants must be neutral in discharging their duty and not get themselves bound to the ruling party.

The Prime Minister said they must, however, understand that they have to abide by the actions and policies of the government led by the ruling party to ensure a smooth national administration.

“After the last general election, there has been a change in the federal and state governments. (Some) may find it strange having to serve those who have been in the Opposition parties. Sometimes, it is difficult to switch our loyalty from the previous government to the present one.

“As we subscribe to the democratic system and the democratic system sometimes sees a change in government through elections, we have to bear in mind that the civil servants must free themselves from being bound to the ruling party,” he said.

Dr Mahathir said this in a keynote speech when addressing Melaka civil servants in Ayer Keroh here. Also present were Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari and state executive councillors. — Bernama