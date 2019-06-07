Latheefa: My job is clear, will go after corruption anywhere and everywhere it’s found

Latheefa serves as MACC chief for two years beginning June 1. — Picture courtesy of MACC

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Newly-installed Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Latheefa Koya pledged the eradication of corruption “anywhere and everywhere” it is found today, the first day on the job.

“This morning I started my first full day as chief commissioner of the MACC.

“My job is clear. It is to go after corruption anywhere and everywhere it is found,” she said in a statement.

The former director of human rights group Lawyers for Liberty who recently quit from PKR also acknowledged the many criticisms in the wake of her unilateral appointment by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“Everyone is entitled to question, criticise or express their opinion, so that is alright,” she said.

Latheefa added that she would be looking to transform Malaysia into a nation free of corruption and one that denounces such malpractices and culture.

“I will also be looking into long term measures, including education, to create a culture of intolerance to corruption.

It is the fundamental right of every Malaysian to live, work and prosper in a corruption free society,” she added.

