Sabah Youth Council: Soaring house prices main concern of youths

KOTA KINABALU, June 1 — The Sabah Youth Council (MBS) foresees that the issue over high housing prices will be among topics to be discussed by Sabah youths at the state-level National Youth Consultative Council (MPBN) meeting scheduled to take place on June 19.

MBS deputy president Abqaree Fawwaz Abekan said the issue was still the main concern of the youths as the matter is close to their hearts and the problem has not been resolved until today.

He said MBS was still receiving numerous complaints from Sabah youths over the overpriced houses, especially in the urban areas, and this had caused them difficulties in owning their first home.

“The soaring housing prices is not just happening in urban areas. This is because, based on the results of MPBN resolution organised at the division level recently it was found that houses in rural areas were also sold at high prices.

“As such the government needs to introduce the best mechanism in ensuring that housing prices are affordable to youths. Most of the youths have permanent jobs and fixed income, but they still can’t afford to buy a house as it is too expensive,” he told Bernama here. — Bernama