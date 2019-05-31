Police: Perlis man held for death of his daughter likely to be released

A man who was arrested on suspicion of smacking his six-month-old daughter to death is likely to be released as police could not find evidence to charge him. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

ARAU, May 31 — A man who was arrested on suspicion of smacking his six-month-old daughter to death is likely to be released as police could not find evidence to charge him.

Perlis police chief Datuk Noor Mushar Mohamad said a post-mortem showed that the baby did not suffer any serious injuries or bleeding.

Doctors also confirmed that the man did not suffer from mental illness as reported, he said today.

He said police were not ruling out the possibility that the girl suffered from an unknown disease and the parents were not aware of it.

“However, police are waiting for the report from the Chemistry Department to verify the DNA of the baby’s mother and father,” he told reporters after launching the Op Selamat 15 in conjunction with Aidilfitri at kilometre 26, Jalan Kuala Perlis-Changlun here.

Last Saturday, the 44-year-old man was arrested for allegedly smacking the baby girl and killing her after a quarrel with his wife, who told him to take his medication for his mental illness at their house in Kampung Baroh, Santan here.

The suspect has been detained since Wednesday and his remand is scheduled to end on June 4.

Noor Mushar said the wife, who is a Thai, will most likely be arrested under the Immigration Act 1963 for not having valid identification document. — Bernama