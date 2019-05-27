Federal Court to hear ‘bin Abdullah’ case again with seven judges

Lawyer Nizam Bashir speaks to reporters at the Putrajaya court October 18, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — The Federal Court will be having a panel of seven judges to preside over a fresh hearing of the high-profile “bin Abdullah” case, which has been in the courts since September 2015.

Lawyer Nizam Bashir, who represents the Johor Muslim couple who want their son to be able to officially carry the father’s name instead of the illegitimacy tag of “bin Abdullah, said the courts today fixed the date for the fresh hearing.

Nizam said that lawyers were informed during case management today that there would be a de novo hearing or fresh hearing of the case on August 16.

“The decision was the matter would be heard de novo,” he told Malay Mail when contacted today, referring to the decision conveyed by a deputy registrar at the case management.

It is understood that no reasons were given for the Federal Court’s decision to hear the “bin Abdullah” case afresh.

The Federal Court had on February 2018 heard the case with a panel of five judges headed by Court of Appeal President Tan Sri Ahmad Maarop, with the other judges then being Federal Court judges Tan Sri Aziah Ali, Datuk Sri Balia Yusof Wahi, Tan Sri Hasan Lah and former Chief Justice Tun Raus Sharif.

Under Section 78(1) of the Courts of the Judicature Act, at least two of the judges from the original quorum must be available to deliver the judgment.

But Ahmad, who is currently carrying out the duties of the Chief Judge of Malaya until the position is filled, is the only judge among the initial five-man panel who is still serving and has yet to retire.

The road to finality in this case has been a protracted one, as it was initially set for a de novo hearing or fresh hearing before a panel of seven judges in October 2018.

In October 2018, the then Chief Justice decided that the seven-man panel would not rehear the case, but would let the remaining three judges of the initial five-man panel that had heard the case to deliver its decision.

On November 22, 2018, Ahmad chaired a panel with two of the still-serving judges of the initial five, with the trio scheduled to deliver the Federal Court’s decision on the case and having already prepared their written judgment.

But the Federal Court panel chaired by Ahmad had then unanimously approved the government’s application to defer the decision to allow for the matter to be resolved through “other means”.

Panel of seven

Nizam said that his client’s lawyers had previously in April wrote to the chief justice’s office, where they said the case should be heard before a panel of nine judges as it was a matter of public interest.

“In response to that, they made the decision to have it heard before a panel of seven judges.

“We said this is a matter which involves very important constitutional issues that would have significant impact on members of the public.

“The fact that the panel is enlarged is a reflection of the courts’ agreement with our view,” he said, indicating that the panel of seven judges also shows the “importance” of the issues that will be decided by the court.

This case had attracted widespread attention, with 41 parents at one point showing their interest by seeking to be made a party to the case.

The 41 parents’ 21 children were born during the 1999-2017 period and faced the same “bin Abdullah” and “binti Abdullah” problem.

