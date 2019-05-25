NUTP urges no programmes held during school holidays

NUTP has urged all school administrators not to hold any activities including extra classes or academic programmes during the school holidays. ― Malay Mail pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — The National Union of Teaching Profession (NUTP) has urged all school administrators not to hold any activities including extra classes or academic programmes during the school holidays.

Its secretary-general Harry Tan Huat Hock said throughout their school session, students have been burdened with overloaded home works until they are in stressful condition.

He added NUTP hopes students and teachers can utilise the holidays to do their leisure or favourite activities in order to forget the stress, besides giving an opportunity for various ethnic students to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“During school holidays in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri, let the students and teachers rejoice while resting with their family and relatives, as well as friends to celebrate the meaningful Hari Raya,” he said in a statement here today.

The school holidays started yesterday until June 9 for Johor, Kedah, Kelantan, and Terengganu, while for other states, the holiday begins today until June 10. — Bernama