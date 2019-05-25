Bake and make money: How one group’s community kitchen helps B40 women become independent

Hannah Yeoh puts a tray of cookies into the oven during the launch of the Women of Will's Community Kitchen in Kuala Lumpur May 25, 2019. ― Pictures by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, MAY 25 — The Women of Will organisation has launched its novel community kitchen initiative, to help women in the B40 category to learn baking skills and earn an income.

The pilot project of the said programme was officiated today by Women, Family and Community Development deputy minister Hannah Yeoh, at the Batu Muda Peoples’ Housing Programme (PPR) here.

The project was launched with a grant from Khazanah Nasional’s Yayasan Hasanah.

“Beginning with 10 dedicated bakers for our community kitchen to start with, each of the carefully selected women have graduated from the requisite foundation training of food handling programmes as well as equipped with the skill sets necessary or baking in a professional environment.

“Through the establishment of a strong marketing platform for our baked products, inclusive of both corporate pantry and individual sales, our women bakers will secure sustainable incomes through their baking efforts,” the organisation’s president Datin Wira Goh Suet Lan said.

Hannah Yeoh writes on a rolling pin during the launch of the Women of Will's Community Kitchen in Kuala Lumpur May 25, 2019.

The women are paid an hourly wage, and can earn up to RM1,500 monthly.

Goh said that the NGO will also introduce the women to health and nutrition modules.

“By investing in the skill sets and holistic development of the women, it is our aim to take the women on a journey of growth, encouraging confidence, ambition and self-fulfillment,” she added.

Those interested to order the baked items, can place orders via the NGO’s Facebook page.

The Women of Will was established in 2016 and has extended aid to several groups in Sabah, Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.