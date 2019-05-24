Raya bonus of RM550 for Perlis state civil servants

In a statement on his official Facebook, Perlis Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man said the payments would be made on May 27. — Bernama pic

KANGAR, May 24 — State civil servants grades 56 and below in Perlis will be getting Aidilfitri bonus of RM550 each while state government pensioners will be given RM225 each.

Perlis Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man in a statement on his official Facebook said the payments would be made on May 27.

He said the bonus was for both permanent and contract staff and that retirees hired back on contract basis would receive RM325, which together with the RM225 bonus for the pensioners would add up to RM550, the same amount the state civil servants would be getting. — Bernama