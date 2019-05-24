MCMC says switching from analogue to digital TV by September

MCMC digital industry development chief officer, Gerrard, speaks during the press conference on 'Digital TV's roll-out' in Cyberjaya May 24, 2019. ― Pictures by Shafwan Zaidon

CYBERJAYA, May 24 — In a bid to close the urban-rural divide, the government will be switching its transmission of free-to-air terrestrial TV to digital by the third quarter of this year.

Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) chief digital officer Gerard Lim advised local viewers to embrace technology so they can enjoy the new improved broadcast services for free.

“Digital TV is in Malaysia and we are ready, don’t wait until the ASO. Well if you think that we have a few more weeks or months, sure, but at the same time we will be announcing progressive dates on when analogue switch-off will actually occur but it is coming and definitely happening this time around with no more delays or postponements,” he said at the media briefing for the myFreeview TV broadcasting service here today.

ASO, short for analogue switch-off, refers to the complete shutdown of analogue broadcasting services, which Malaysia intends to do in the third quarter of this year.

Lim urged Malaysians to get the myFreeview TV service as it provides local TV and radio stations for free to the people.

“The myFreeview digital broadcast can now be enjoyed for free, without any hidden costs. Viewers only need to pay once to buy a new IDTV, a DVB-T2 decoder, or the UHF aerial; and pay for installation fees should you need assistance in installing outdoor UHF aerial or maintenance services.

“At the same time, digital TV transmission is expected to assist in narrowing the country’s digital divide among urbanised and remote areas, allowing equal access of information. This development would also benefit and give opportunities for content providers to widen their reach all over the country,” he said.

The digital terrestrial television or DTTV service under the myFreeview branding is a government initiative offered free to the people, managed by MYTV Broadcasting Sdn Bhd through private sector funding.

My Free View Chief executive officer Johan Ishak speaks during the press conference on 'Digital TV's roll-out' in Cyberjaya May 24, 2019. ― Pictures by Shafwan Zaidon

Also present at the media briefing was MyFreeview chairman Johan Ishak who explained that the platform currently has 15 TV channels and six radio channels.

He added that more broadcast channels are expected to join the service in the near future.

As of May 15, 2019, Lim said MYTV has distributed two million decoders, and of those, 1.65 million were given out to low-income earners eligible for the government’s Bantuan Sara Hidup Rakyat financial aid.

He also said the platform is currently available to 98 per cent of Malaysia’s populace.

Those who are interested in gaining more information on myFreeview TV, can visit its website: or call 1-800-181-088.