Building collapse near Gombak LRT Terminal: Indonesian couple found in final embrace

Fire and rescue personnel enter the site of the Gombak Integrated Transport Terminal car park collapse with tracking dogs in Kuala Lumpur May 23, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — The bodies of a married couple were found in embrace underneath the concrete rubble of the collapsed building next to the Gombak LRT Terminal in Taman Melati, here, early today.

In the 1am incident, the Indonesian pair, identified as Alias, 36, and Ima, 40, were believed to have been crushed by falling iron beams, Gombak District Police Chief ACP Samsor Maarof said.

The construction workers were found dead and in each other’s arms at 1.10pm about 40 metres from where three other of their colleagues were rescued.

“The couple’s disappearance was only realised by a fellow worker after he tried contacting them on their phones.

“Rescuers found them their bodies stuck under concrete rubble and steel beams, but the process to extricate them proved difficult,” he said when met at the scene of the incident today.

He said the bodies were finally pulled out at 2pm sent to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital for post-mortem.

All workers have also been ordered to evacuate their workers quarters (rumah kongsi) for investigations to take place.

“The project’s Safety Officer have been told to shut down the workers quarters,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Director Nordin Pauzi has not ruled out weak structure as among the possible causes of the collapse, but added the matter was still under investigation.

In the incident, three construction workers were injured after a multi-storey car park under construction at the Gombak LRT station in Taman Melati collapsed early this morning.

They were pulled out by rescuers after being trapped under the rubble. — Bernama