Singapore Court of Appeal to hear Pannir’s stay application tomorrow

Pannir Selvam Pranthaman is due to be executed in Singapore on Friday. — AFP pic

SINGAPORE, May 22 — The Singapore Court of Appeal will hear tomorrow the application by Malaysian Pannir Selvam Pranthaman to stay his execution scheduled for Friday, May 24.

“This application was filed by Pannir himself from prison,” said Lawyers for Liberty advisor N Surendran, in a statement today.

Pannir had also submitted a final appeal for clemency to Singapore President Halimah Yacob.

He was convicted on June 27, 2017 by the Singapore High Court of trafficking in 51.84g of diamorphine at Woodlands Checkpoint on September 3, 2014. — Bernama