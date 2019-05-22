Security stepped up along Kelantan-Thai border ahead of Raya holidays, says police chief

Kelantan police chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan inspects an honour guard in Kota Baru April 9, 2019. — Bernama pic

TUMPAT, May 22 — The Kelantan police will step up security along the Kelantan-Thailand border to avoid any illegal activities in view of the upcoming Aidilfitri celebration.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan said the cooperation between the Royal Malaysian Police (RMP) and the Thai authorities in controlling the border had so far been good, especially with the Thai marine police and the border patrol team.

“We also want to advise any parties who want to commute across the border to use legitimate routes.

“If they were detained by the authorities, they could land themselves in very deep trouble and might also have to pay a very costly fine,” he told reporters after attending the Pengkalan Kubor Region 3 Marine Police Force iftar programme near Kuala Takbai here Tuesday night.

Also present were Chief Inspector of Marine Police Station 3 (Narathiwat) Lieutenant Colonel Natphong Takew, Chief Inspector of Marine Police Station 4 (Takbai) Major Thampapon Chuangcham and Deputy Commander of the Royal Thai Police Border Captain Abdulhakim Chekmoh.

Commenting on illegal border-crossing activity, Hasanuddin said that during any festive season, certain parties might make excuses by saying the long distance as the reason they committed the act.

However, he said no matter what was the excuse, residents along the border must abide by the existing laws.

“Ahead of the festive season, many would assume that the security control will be loosened but for us, that would be the time when the control will be intensified.

“Other agencies at the border such as the Malaysian Border Security Agency (Aksem), the General Operations Force (PGA) and the Immigration Department of Malaysia (JIM) will also work together with us to tighten border control,” he said. — Bernama