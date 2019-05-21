Don’t stir up issues that’ll lead Umno into disarray, Tok Mat tells Tebrau chief

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (left) and Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan are seen during Umno's general assembly at PWTC in Kuala Lumpur September 30, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the party is currently on the right path and urged members not to stir up issues that may throw the party into disarray.

Mohamad, who is performing the duties of acting party president, told Sinar Harian that it was unreasonable for a division leader to request party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to resign from his position for the sake of the party.

Yesterday, Tebrau Umno division chief Datuk Maulizan Bujang claimed that attempts to bring back Ahmad Zahid to lead Umno as president were not good for the party, which is on recovery mode.

“Umno is now calm and its leaders on all levels are working tirelessly to unite its members so that they can rise up once again and empower Umno.

“We are now in the fasting month. Focus on charitable works in your respective constituencies. Try to avoid making statements that can disrupt this peace,” he told the Malay daily.

The Rantau assemblyman, who is also fondly known as ‘Tok Mat’, said Umno should follow the existing status quo of him dispensing the duties of the party president while Ahmad Zahid continues his leave of absence.

Ahmad Zahid went on leave after he handed over the reins to his deputy last December after caving to pressure from several party leaders, including Umno Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

Maulizan said party members should remember that Ahmad Zahid was forced to take leave as Umno president partly because his leadership lacked direction and caused some MPs and division chiefs to quit the party.

He also said stewardship under Mohamad, who is viewed as more capable and ‘clean’ by Malays in general, has seen the party regaining the confidence of the community.