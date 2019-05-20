NFCorp: Our new buyer will repay outstanding loan to Putrajaya

National Feedlot Corporation chairman Datuk Mohamad Salleh Ismail (right) is seen with his wife Datuk Seri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil outside the Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur November 28, 2015. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — The National Feedlot Corporation Sdn Bhd’s (NFCorp) new buyer is ready to fully repay the company’s outstanding loan to the federal government, company chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Salleh Ismail said today.

Responding to the Finance Ministry statement on its decision to seek full repayment of NFCorp’s outstanding loan amount of over RM253 million, Mohamad Salleh said he welcomed the statement.

“Alhamdulillah, since October 25, 2018, NFCorp has already had a new buyer that is prepared and had agreed to pay back NFCorp’s outstanding loan in full within three months from the government’s agreement to the restructuring of NFCorp.

“NFCorp is still awaiting the government’s agreement,” he said in a statement that was made available to Malay Mail.

Mohamad Salleh, who is also former Umno Wanita leader and former minister Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil’s husband, said the current prime minister has already been notified of NFCorp’s new buyer’s intention to make the full repayment.

