Remand for tahfiz warden in alleged sodomy case in Perlis extended one week

KANGAR, May 19 — The remand order for a hostel warden who allegedly sodomising two students and molesting three others at a tahfiz centre in Simpang Empat here has been extended for another week until May 24.

Kangar district police chief Supt Wari Kiew said the order was obtained yesterday against the man, who had been in remand since May 11, to complete police investigation.

He urged members of the public with information on the case to lodge a report.

Thus far, five victims have lodged police reports, he added.

It was reported that two tahfiz school students claimed they were sodomised, while three others said they were molested by their hostel warden at the school.

The incidents were uncovered after one of the victims, aged 15, lodged a complaint on April 24, claiming he was sodomised and forced to perform sexual acts in the warden’s room.

The victim also claimed that the suspect threatened to hit him if the incidents were reported but the victim eventually lodged the complaint because he could not stand being abused in such a manner. — Bernama