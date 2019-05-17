Rescuers find Cypriot climber who went missing in Sarawak

Cypriot Makhelo Gabriel (third right) with members of the SAR team last night, May 17, 2019. ― Picture courtesy of Petra Jaya Bomba

KUCHING, May 17 — A Cyprus national who lost contact on Mount Santubong yesterday afternoon has been found unscathed by a search and rescue (SAR) team, Petra Jaya Fire and Rescue Department station chief Tan Min Chai said today.

The SAR team located Makhelo Gabriel, 22, about 8pm after about four hours of search and safely brought him down to the foot of the mountain at about 10.50pm.

“He was found at Level 15 of the mountain, somewhere near a steep slope,” Tan said.

He said Gabriel apparently lost his way when going down the mountain trek.

The Cypriot was later taken by the Emergency Medical Rescue Services to the Sarawak General Hospital for a medical check-up.

“He was just tired and needed rest,” Tan added.

The SAR team was deployed yesterday after Gabriel failed to contact the base camp of his whereabouts.

His last communication with the base camp was about 1pm.

A forest ranger then lodged a report with the Santubong police station seeking assistance from the police to search for the Cypriot.

The SAR team comprised personnel from Petra Jaya Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force, the police and the Forestry Office.

Gabriel had checked in alone at the base camp of the Sarawak Forestry Office about 9.10am before ascending the mountain.

Mount Santubong, 810 metres above sea level and in the Damai tourist district, is frequented by local and foreign mountain climbers.