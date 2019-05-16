Search initiated for missing Cypriot climber at Mount Santubong

KUCHING, May 16 — A search and rescue operation (SAR) is underway at Mount Santubong for a Cyprus citizen after communications with him was cut-off this afternoon.

Petra Jaya Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) station chief Tan Min Chai said today that the Cypriot, identified as only Marhelos, in his 20s, had last communicated with a forest ranger around 1pm that he was at level 15 of the mountain.

“Since then, there have been no further communications with him,” Tan said, prompting the ranger to lodge a report with the Santubong police station.

He said Petra Jaya fire and rescue department received a call from Santubong police station for assistance to search for the Cypriot.

Tan said an 11-man party from Petra Jaya Bomba and the Civil Defence Force began the search and as of 5.30pm, the climber has not been found.

He said the climber, who was alone, had reported himself at the office of the Sarawak Forestry Office about 9.10am before ascending the mountain.

Mount Santubong, 810 metres above sea level, in the Damai tourist district, is frequently visited by local and foreign mountain climbers.