Stats show males outnumbering females in Malaysia as population stands at 32.66 million

PUTRAJAYA, May 15 — Malaysia’s population for the first quarter of 2019 is estimated at 32.66 million, with the male population now outnumbering females, according to the Statistics Department.

Chief Statistician, Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the male population stands at 16.86 million, compared to the female population at 15.80 million.

“The sex ratio remains at 107 males per 100 females,” he said in a statement here today.

From the total population of 32.66 million, Mohd Uzir said 29.31 million are citizens while the balance of 3.35 million are non-citizens.

Selangor records the highest population of 6.54 million, while Putrajaya records the lowest at 92,640 people, he added.

According to Mohd Uzir, the total population for the first quarter 2019 increased by 1.1 per cent, compare 32.29 million for the same period last year.

He said the percentage of Malaysians below the age of 14 has decreased from 7.71 million in 2018 to 7.69 million in this year.

On the other hand, the population of those between the ages of 15 and 64 (working age Malaysians) increased from 22.51 million in 2018 to 22.80 million in 2019.

The percentage of those aged 65 and above increased from 2.07 million to 2.17 million for the same period, he said.

“This trend shows that Malaysia is moving in line with developed countries towards an ageing society,” he explained.

Meantime, Mohd Uzir said a total of 116,850 live births were recorded for the first quarter of 2019, while 42,647 deaths were recorded for the same period. — Bernama