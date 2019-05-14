First Malaysia-Singapore committee meeting on maritime boundary delimitation held

The participants at the first Malaysia-Singapore Committee Meeting on Maritime Boundary Delimitation. — Picture via Facebook/High Commission of Malaysia, Singapore

SINGAPORE, May 14 — The first Malaysia-Singapore Committee Meeting on Maritime Boundary Delimitation was successfully held here yesterday, according to the High Commission of Malaysia in Singapore.

The meeting was jointly chaired by Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia (MOFA), Datuk Seri M Shahrul Ikram Yaakob, and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Singapore, Chee Wee Keong, it said in its Facebook page today.

In a joint statement issued on March 14, Malaysia and Singapore are to implement five recommendations to resolve the maritime issues surrounding the port limits of the two countries.

Both countries agreed to establish the committee to ensure implementation of the first four recommendations within one month, and that negotiations for maritime boundary delimitations in the area would commence within one month following such implementation.

In the event that the committee is unable to reach an amicable solution on delimitation, Malaysia and Singapore might mutually agree to resort to an appropriate international third-party dispute settlement procedure on terms to be mutually agreed by the parties.

Starting April 8, Malaysia and Singapore have mutually suspended the implementation of their overlapping port limits and applied their port limits in effect prior to Oct 25, 2018, and Dec 6, 2018, respectively.

Also present during the meeting were High Commissioner of Malaysia to Singapore, Datuk Zainol Rahim Zainuddin; Director-General, Department of Maritime Affairs, MOFA Malaysia, Dr Adina Kamarudin; and representatives from various agencies in Malaysia and Singapore. — Bernama