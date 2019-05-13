Hadi denies giving blessing to son-in-law to reveal PAS ‘dedak cartel’ taking Umno funds

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang speaks to reporters in Parliament in Kuala Lumpur March 26, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

AMPANG, May 13 — PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang today denied giving his blessings to his son-in-law and party member Zaharudin Muhammad in revealing the so-called dedak (bribery) cartel within the party.

“No, it is not true at all. None whatsoever,” he said during a meeting of PAS’ central leadership and dialogue session with the media at Hotel De Palma.

Hadi said the issue is already considered resolved, and that there is no need to raise it again.

Secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said a report has already been made on a violation of party discipline but did not reveal when and where the report was made.

“We will hand this over to the disciplinary committee for further action,” he said.

Takiyuddin had said yesterday that Zaharudin would be called in to provide an explanation about his claim.

Earlier that day Zaharudin wrote a Facebook post where he raised the issue, mentioning an audio recording of Bachok MP Nik Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz discussing Umno’s funding of the Islamist party.

He also bashed a supposed faction within PAS for being ‘a dedak cartel’.

In a separate posting, Zaharudin said he made the revelation about the “dedak cartel” so as to distance the party’s leadership from the five operatives.

He warned that taking money from Umno could cause PAS to become entangled with the money laundering investigations against Umno.

Zaharudin said his revelation was done in the interest of the long-term future of PAS.