Dr M: Not enough women in Cabinet, but more now in top posts

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad delivers his keynote address, on the first anniversary of Pakatan Harapan as the government, in Putrajaya May 9, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, May 9 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad highlighted today his administration’s appointment of women to top posts, even as it failed to achieve its quota for women in Cabinet.

The prime minister also pointed out in a grand address commemorating his administration’s first year that women have been appointed as the chief justice, Bank Negara Malaysia governor and the heads of government-linked companies (GLCs).

“Initiatives for women have been increased. Although the government is not yet satisfied with the effort to place more women in policy making, some appointments showed the commitment to this,” he told a packed hall here.

“A lot of top government officials are women,” he added.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) had pledged in its election manifesto to have 30 per cent of women in the Cabinet.

MORE TO COME