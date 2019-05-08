Police: Five investigation papers opened on Sandakan by-election campaigning

Policemen queue to cast their ballot in early voting for the Sandakan by-election in Sandakan May 7, 2019. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, May 8 — Police have so far received 11 reports and opened five investigations relating to campaigning in the Sandakan parliamentary by-election since April 27.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah said one investigation paper was being conducted under Section 24B (3) of the Election Offences Act 1954 with two cases under Section 427 of the Penal Code and one case each under Section 426 of the Penal Code and Section 504 of the Penal Code.

“However, as a whole the Sandakan parliamentary by-election proceeded smoothly and the police had the situation well control. I hope the event would continue with no untoward incidents until the end of the by-election,” he told reporters here today.

He said more than 1,000 police personnel have been mobilised to keep the situation under control until polling day on May 11.

Omar also advised all candidates to comply with the rules and regulations as well as the conditions of the permits issued.

The Sandakan by-election is being held following the death of Stephen Wong believed to be due to a heart attack on March 28. — Bernama