Najib: Seized items belonged to daughter, in-law was married to Kazakhstan’s richest man

Nooryana Najwa Najib and her husband Daniyar Kessikbayev (left) accompany her mother Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission in Putrajaya June 5, 2018. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has claimed that the items confiscated from his house on May 18 last year actually belonged to his daughter, and not him.

He said this is the case as his daughter’s mother-in-law was married to a man considered one of the richest in his home country of Kazakhstan for 10 years.

“My daughter’s mother-in-law and her child also live with us. Many things confiscated by the police belong to them, including presents my daughter and her husband received,” Najib said in a Facebook post.

Although he did not mention his daughter’s name, Najib is referring to Nooryana Najwa and her husband Daniyar Kessikbayev, who tied the knot in March 2015.

Kessikbayev is the nephew of former Kazakhstan president Nursultan Nazarbayev, who recently stepped down from office in March after nearly 30 years in power.

