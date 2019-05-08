Daim says happy to stay retired

Tun Daim Zainuddin said the prime minister chose him to negotiate with China due to his extensive personal experience in such matters and the relative inexperience of the current Cabinet members. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — Tun Daim Zainuddin said his representation of Malaysia in the East Coast Rail Link negotiations with China was the last of his post-retirement service for the country.

Speaking to Oriental Daily, the former finance minister said he had hoped to be done after chairing the Council of Eminent Persons.

“I’m retired, whatever I do is for free. Why should I come out again? Some people say I will benefit, but where from?” he said.

Describing his efforts so far as national service, he said these were also part of his insistence before the general election that Barisan Nasional must be voted out.

He said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad chose him to negotiate with China due to his extensive personal experience in such matters and the relative inexperience of the current Cabinet members.

Despite pushing for Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s removal, however, Daim said he and the former prime minister remain on good terms.

“Najib and I are friends. I’m also friends with his family. I knew his father, but I still felt he had to leave.”