Hemmed in by budget and Arab carriers, PM says Malaysia Airlines struggling to soar

PUTRAJAYA, May 6 — It is difficult for flag carrier Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB) to find its foothold in a market dominated by low-cost carriers on one end and the luxury offered by carriers based in the Middle East on the other, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

The prime minister said Putrajaya has yet to come to a decision on MAB, despite the many suggestions that others have offered to turn the airlines around.

“Everyone tells me it should be done this or that way. Nobody has come up with proper solution that can actually succeed, in our opinion,” Dr Mahathir said in a group press interview here.

“The airline business now is very competitive after the emergence of low-cost carriers,” he added.

“Then we have Arab airlines which provides luxurious facilities and all kinds of perks. I don’t know how they make money, but people cannot challenge them. It’s a very difficult business now.”

