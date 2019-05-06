Dr M claims Jho Low already swiped most of 1MDB money

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad stressed that Malaysian authorities are still looking for Low, and have not given up despite the difficulties in doing so. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, May 6 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today accused fugitive billionaire Low Taek Jho of absconding with most of the money from sovereign investment fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

The prime minister said the money that the United States and Singapore pledged to return to Malaysia last week is not a lot, compared to the amount that is still missing.

“He stole all the money, missing from 1MDB alone was RM42 billion. Who keeps the money? Where is it?” Dr Mahathir said, referring to the Penang-born fugitive popularly known as Jho Low, and the debts accumulated by 1MDB.

“I think there is some evidence Jho Low has taken a lot of money for himself,” Dr Mahathir told a group media interview here.

He also stressed that Malaysian authorities are still looking for Low, and have not given up despite the difficulties in doing so.

MORE TO COME