Mayor: Part of Jalan Raja in KL to be closed to traffic during Ramadan

KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will be closing part of Jalan Raja and turn it into a one-way street to all vehicles during the month of Ramadan, which is just three days away.

Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan told a press conference here today that this was to facilitate the Ramadan Bazaar in the area.

The bazaar which will have 344 stalls starts from the Leboh Pasar Besar traffic light junction till Jalan Tun Perak.

Tourist buses will only be allowed to park in the Padang Merbok area during the period.

Meanwhile, Bukit Aman Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department director Datuk Azisman Alias told a media conference that more than 5,000 traffic police personnel would be mobilised for traffic control at the 250 Ramadan bazaars around the country from Monday.

Traffic congestion has been a perennial problem around Ramadan bazaars. — Bernama