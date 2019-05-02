KTMB adds train services along several Komuter routes to clear Ramadan rush

People are seen waiting for the Komuter train at the railway station in Kuala Lumpur, December 23, 2015. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — In conjunction with the upcoming Ramadan month, Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) will provide additional Komuter trains for the Port Klang route to Tanjung Malim and vice versa starting from May 6 to June 4.

The increase is to meet the high demand of passengers as well as changes in working hours during the fasting month, in particular involving public and private sector employees.

KTMB in a statement today, said two extra trips during peak hours will be made for the route from KL Sentral to Tanjung Malim.

“It is one trip at 4.26pm and 4.41pm respectively.

“This comes to an overall five commuter services compared to the three existing travel times at 5.42pm, 6.24pm and 7.31pm for the sector,” the statement said.

According to the statement, KTMB would also provide additional commuter services from Tanjung Malim to Kepong which would be extended to Port Klang, using the KTM Komuter 2327 and 2329 trains and the return journey by KTM Komuter 2322.

The timetable for the KTM Komuter service for Ramadan 2019 can be downloaded from KTMB’s official website at www.ktmb.com.my as well as new social media channels KTMB (Facebook), @ktm_berhad (Twitter) and @ktmbofficial (Instagram).

The timetable can also be obtained by contacting the KTMB Call Centre which operates 24 hours daily at 03-22671200. — Bernama