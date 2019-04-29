Guan Eng: No reason to obstruct construction of Kulim Airport

Lim Guan Eng addresses a press conference in Putrajaya April 23, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

GEORGE TOWN, April 29 — There is no reason to block the proposal to build Kulim Airport (KXP) in Kedah as it is funded by the private sector via the Private Finance Initiative (PFI), says Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

He said the government or Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) need not issue any funds as the project is fully financed by the private sector.

“We have to be thrifty. This is the approach of the government so far. If the private sector is investing, with its own funds, we should not obstruct the project,” he said.

He was replying to a question by Lee Khai Loon (PH-Machang Bubok) who intercepted Lim during his debate on the motion of thanks to Penang Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas for his opening speech at the Penang State Legislative Assembly here today.

Lee wanted to know whether KXP would give negative impact to Penang International Airport and Penang in general.

The assembly will sit again tomorrow. — Bernama