Hollywood star Steven Seagal meets and greets fans

Hundreds of Steven Seagal fans flock to the Old Court House in Kuching, April 27, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, April 27 — Hundreds of Steven Seagal’s fans flocked to the Old Court House, here today to meet the Hollywood action star during a meet and greet session.

Seagal was here as he would be joining The Asean International Film Festival and Awards (AIFFA), tonight, as the guest of honour.

Local and foreign Hollywood fans took the opportunity to meet their favourite actor after having waited for almost three hours just to greet and get the signature of the star who acted in such films as ‘Under Siege’ (1992) and ‘Above The Law’ (1988).

A local fan, Gilbert Sanuang, 31, said he came all the way from Miri with his friend just to meet his all-time favourite action movie star.

“Although today was a working day, I was willing to take leave today until Sunday just to come here and attend this event,” he said

AIFFA is a biennial competition for filmmakers from the 10 Asean countries and it was first organised in 2013 that offered 17 categories covering all major aspects of the creative and technical areas of filmmaking.

Meanwhile, Seagal at the press conference told media that he would come again to Sarawak in future not as a tourist, but to make a film.

“Surely, I’ll be coming here again and shooting a movie here. Probably an action movie,” he said.

In the same press conference, the state Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah welcomed the intention of the Hollywood star.

“The state will definitely support Seagal’s intention,” he said. — Bernama