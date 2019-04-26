May 5 fixed as date for looking for new moon for Ramadan

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — The date for looking for the new moon to determine the beginning of fasting for Muslims in Malaysia has been fixed for Sunday, May 5 or equivalent to 29 Syaaban 1440 Hijrah.
According to a statement issued by the Office of the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal today, the respective committees will look for the new moon for Ramadan in the evening of the date concerned at 29 locations.
The locations are:
1. Pontian Kecil, Johor
2. Kompleks Falak Al-Khawarizmi, Kampung Balik Batu, Tanjung Bidara, Melaka
3. Telok Kemang, Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan
4. Bukit Melawati, Kuala Selangor, Selangor
5. Bukit Jugra, Banting, Kuala Langat, Selangor
6. Balai Cerap Selangor, Sabak Bernam, Selangor
7. Pantai Pasir Panjang, Mukim Pengkalan Baru, Manjong, Perak
8. Pusat Falak Sheikh Tahir, Pantai Aceh, Pulau Pinang
9. Kampung Pulau Sayak, Kuala Muda, Kedah
10. Pemandangan Indah, Pulau Langkawi, Kedah
11. Menara Alor Setar, Kedah
12. Bukit Besar, Kuala Terengganu; Terengganu
13. Bukit Geliga, Kemaman, Terengganu
14. Pulau Perhentian, Besut, Terengganu
15. Balai Cerap KUSZA, Mukim Merang, Setiu, Terengganu
16. Bukit Peraksi, Pasir Puteh, Kelantan
17. Bukit Kampung Tembeling, Mukim Manjur, Daerah Olak Jeram, Kuala Krai, Kelantan
18. Menara Bangunan SEDC, Jalan Tengku Putera Semerak, Kota Baharu, Kelantan
19. Esplanade Luak, Miri, Sarawak
20. Teluk Bandung, Kuching, Sarawak
21. Tanjung Batu, Kuching, Sarawak
22. Balai Cerap Al-Biruni, Tanjung Dumpil, Putatan, Sabah
23. Bukit Tanjong Batu, Nenasi, Pahang
24. Gunung Berincang, Cameron Highlands, Pahang
25. Bukit Pelindong, Kuantan, Pahang
26. Tingkat 13, Menara Universiti Malaysia Sabah, Kampus Antarabangsa Labuan
27. Menara Kuala Lumpur
28. Pusat Konvensyen Antarabangsa Putrajaya
29. Kuala Sungai Baru, Simpang Empat, Perlis
According to the statement, the Council of Rulers had agreed that the way to fix the date for the beginning of the fast is based on the “rukyah and hisab”.
“The Keeper of the Rulers’Seal will declare on the same night the date for the beginning if the fast via radio and television,” the statement said. — Bernama