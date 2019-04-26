May 5 fixed as date for looking for new moon for Ramadan

Federal Territory Mufti Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri performs ‘rukyah’, the sighting of the new moon, which signals the start of the holy month of Ramadan at the KL Tower in Kuala Lumpur May 15, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — The date for looking for the new moon to determine the beginning of fasting for Muslims in Malaysia has been fixed for Sunday, May 5 or equivalent to 29 Syaaban 1440 Hijrah.

According to a statement issued by the Office of the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal today, the respective committees will look for the new moon for Ramadan in the evening of the date concerned at 29 locations.

The locations are:

1. Pontian Kecil, Johor

2. Kompleks Falak Al-Khawarizmi, Kampung Balik Batu, Tanjung Bidara, Melaka

3. Telok Kemang, Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan

4. Bukit Melawati, Kuala Selangor, Selangor

5. Bukit Jugra, Banting, Kuala Langat, Selangor

6. Balai Cerap Selangor, Sabak Bernam, Selangor

7. Pantai Pasir Panjang, Mukim Pengkalan Baru, Manjong, Perak

8. Pusat Falak Sheikh Tahir, Pantai Aceh, Pulau Pinang

9. Kampung Pulau Sayak, Kuala Muda, Kedah

10. Pemandangan Indah, Pulau Langkawi, Kedah

11. Menara Alor Setar, Kedah

12. Bukit Besar, Kuala Terengganu; Terengganu

13. Bukit Geliga, Kemaman, Terengganu

14. Pulau Perhentian, Besut, Terengganu

15. Balai Cerap KUSZA, Mukim Merang, Setiu, Terengganu

16. Bukit Peraksi, Pasir Puteh, Kelantan

17. Bukit Kampung Tembeling, Mukim Manjur, Daerah Olak Jeram, Kuala Krai, Kelantan

18. Menara Bangunan SEDC, Jalan Tengku Putera Semerak, Kota Baharu, Kelantan

19. Esplanade Luak, Miri, Sarawak

20. Teluk Bandung, Kuching, Sarawak

21. Tanjung Batu, Kuching, Sarawak

22. Balai Cerap Al-Biruni, Tanjung Dumpil, Putatan, Sabah

23. Bukit Tanjong Batu, Nenasi, Pahang

24. Gunung Berincang, Cameron Highlands, Pahang

25. Bukit Pelindong, Kuantan, Pahang

26. Tingkat 13, Menara Universiti Malaysia Sabah, Kampus Antarabangsa Labuan

27. Menara Kuala Lumpur

28. Pusat Konvensyen Antarabangsa Putrajaya

29. Kuala Sungai Baru, Simpang Empat, Perlis

According to the statement, the Council of Rulers had agreed that the way to fix the date for the beginning of the fast is based on the “rukyah and hisab”.

“The Keeper of the Rulers’Seal will declare on the same night the date for the beginning if the fast via radio and television,” the statement said. — Bernama