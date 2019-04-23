Mujahid: ‘Fire risk’ tahfiz centres to get upgrade

Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa speaks at the Putrajaya Islamic Complex April 5, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — A total of 495 registered tahfiz centres categorised as fire risks will be upgraded using the RM50 million allocation announced in the 2019 Budget, says Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof.

He said the process of upgrading these tahfiz centres would commence in July or August after negotiations with various parties including the State Islamic Councils and Local Authorities (PBTs) completed.

“The allocation is to resolve issues pertaining to safety, infrastructure, cleanliness and improve the risk management systems. Hence, by the end of this year we can see the result,” he told reporters after the Federal Territory-level’s Maqasid Shariah town hall session, at the Federal Territory Mosque today.

Yesterday, Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said that a total of 495 of the 1,267 registered tahfiz centres across the country were categorised as fire risks.

She said these centres, either had dormitories crowded with students or furniture layouts blocking exits, thus making it difficult for rescue operations to be carried out in the event of a fire.

Zuraida said the tahfiz centres were given three months to make improvements before the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM) to conduct a follow-up inspection.

However, Mujahid said the period could be extended if the centres strove to meet the standards set in reducing the risks of fire. — Bernama