Ahead of Sandakan by-election, Putrajaya touts nod for 49 development projects worth RM2.3b in Sabah constituency

Lim Guan Eng arrives for a press conference in Putrajaya April 23, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — The Finance Ministry highlighted today its approval for 49 projects in Sandakan, Sabah that are worth a combined RM2.28 billion.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the federal government was committed to prospering Sandakan along with Batu Sapi and Libaran in Sabah via efforts that would benefit around 400,000 residents.

“The federal government has allocated sufficient funds in the district of Sandakan so its economy can continue to thrive and become a capable commercial hub in the east of Sabah,” Lim said in a statement today.

This includes RM183 million paid out this year to initiate 49 projects and schemes that will cost RM2.28 billion when completed.

Lim pointed out the RM40 million project for a flood barrier at Sungai Anip will also improve water supply in the area.

He also noted that the government approved the RM80 million upgrade to the Sandakan Airport that will include expanding the runway and aprons in order to enhance its capacity.

The Sandakan by-election was triggered after the incumbent, Sabah DAP chairman Datuk Stephen Wong, died of a sudden heart attack on March 28.

The Election Commission has set nominations for April 27 and polling for May 11.

Sandakan has 39,777 registered voters who are 49 per cent Chinese, 44 per cent Muslim Bumiputra and 6 per cent non-Muslim Bumiputera.