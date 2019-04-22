NGOs want end to race-based university admissions

Rosli H. Mahat speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur April 22, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Two groups called today for student and faculty admissions to universities to be based on merit instead of using racial quotas.

The proposal by Malaysian Academic Movement (MOVE) and The National Patriots Association (Patriot) was part of MOVE’s higher education reforms that were submitted to Education Minister Maszlee Malik in June last year.

“GERAK (MOVE) is pushing for meritocracy. We have more than enough space for everybody. So there’s no need for race-based admission anymore. So that’s why we call for equal opportunity and access to education at all levels.

“Besides the students, we also call for the recruitment of the faculty, including lecturers, to also be based on merit,” said MOVE secretary-general Rosli H. Mahat.

MORE TO COME