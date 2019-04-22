Mujahid, Hadi condemn attacks in Sri Lanka

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa has strongly condemned the deadly attacks in Sri Lanka during the Easter celebration yesterday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa has strongly condemned the deadly attacks in Sri Lanka during the Easter celebration yesterday.

He said any act of trespassing into or destroying a house of worship not only incited anger but also caused hatred among religions.

He said Islam too rejected all forms of violence involving the public.

“My condolences to all the victims and families of the victims,” he said in a statement today.

A series of explosions ripped through several places in Sri Lanka, including Kochikade Church, Katuwapitiya Church, Shangri-La Hotel, Cinnamon Grand Hotel and St Barnabas Church in Batticaloa in Colombo at 8.30am local time, killing up to 290 people and injuring hundreds more.

According to Wisma Putra yesterday, there were no Malaysian casualties reported in the attacks.

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang also described the attacks as deplorable acts which are against Islam, which teaches its followers to respect the rights of adherents of other faiths and forbids the destruction of houses of worship, even in war.

“PAS stresses that religious tolerance is very important to create harmony in the country, and PAS expresses its solidarity with Sri Lanka (in efforts) to restore peace after facing these most despicable attacks,” he said in a statement.

In KOTA BHARU, Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob also condemned the attacks, saying Islam and other religions advocated peace and justice and strongly rejected violence and extremism in any form.

“These acts are seen as attempts to create panic and disrupt public order and can spark religious conflicts and disputes,” he said in a statement.

“We hope President Maithripala Sirisena and the Sri Lankan government will carry out comprehensive investigations and bring the culprits to face justice.

“We also hope the Sri Lankan people will remain united and strong in facing this tragic situation,” he added. — Bernama