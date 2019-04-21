Anwar says awaiting full post-mortem report on Rantau by-election

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim plants a coconut sapling in conjunction with the Bagan Pinang state-level Earth Day Celebration/Port Dickson Agricultural Office Day event in Port Dickson April 21, 2019. — Bernama pic

PORT DICKSON, April 21 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he has yet to receive a full post-mortem report including on allegations of sabotage by members of the party in the Rantau state by-election on April 13.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the report would be submitted by PH’s director for the by-election Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, who is also Negri Sembilan mentri besar, and will be handed over to the coalition’s leadership.

“So far there has been only a preliminary report,” he told reporters after officiating the Bagan Pinang state-level Earth Day Celebration which was jointly celebrated with the Port Dickson Agricultural Office Day event, here today.

On April 13, Aminuddin, who is both PH and PKR Negri Sembilan chairman was quoted as saying that a probe would be conducted if there were elements of sabotage which caused PH’s defeat in the by-election.

In the by-election, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, who is also Umno deputy president, defended the Rantau seat for the fourth term after defeating three challengers, Dr S. Streram representing PH, and two Independent candidates, housewife R. Malarvizhi and former lecturer Mohd Nor Yassin.

Mohamad, who was the former Negri Sembilan mentri besar, won with a majority of 4,510 votes.

Meanwhile, in another development, Anwar, who is also Port Dickson Member of Parliament, said that the constituency he represented, besides focusing on its tourism potential, would also be developed for agriculture and fisheries.

He added that he saw Port Dickson as an agricultural hub for coconut production which was now in high demand for domestic and international needs.

“The people here can get coconut seedlings from the Department of Agriculture and I see this would be able to give the local residents additional income,” he said.

Anwar added that the growing of vegetables and banana plants were also among agricultural products that could contribute to their income.

“In addition, we will expand the fishery project in Sungai Linggi and the mentri besar has agreed as this would bring income to fishermen, farmers and villagers,” he said.

Earlier, he had launched the I-Run Port Dickson run at Telok Kemang Square which saw about 500 participants. — Bernama