Johor Sultan wants tighter patrols to curb illegal disposal of waste in state’s waters

Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar wants the authorities to impose stricter action and heavier penalties against those who were involved in illegal disposals of oil waste in Johor. — Picture via Facebook/ Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar

JOHOR BARU, April 20 — Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar has today ordered the authorities to increase and tighten their patrols along Johor’s waters to curb illegal disposals of oil waste activities that result in sea pollution.

Referring to the oil spill incident in the waters off Tanjung Balau and Batu Layar in Kota Tinggi recently, he said this would negatively affect sea and marine life, as well as impacting the income of fishermen in the area.

“Authorities need to increase their patrols to prevent waste disposal activities by tankers as they will have many negative effects,” Sultan Ibrahim told the Royal Press Office today.

It was also shared on his official Facebook page.

The 60-year-old sultan also wanted the authorities to impose stricter action and heavier penalties against those who were found to have committed such acts.

It was recently reported that the Southern Region Marine Department found about 300 tonnes of illegally dumped marine fuel oil spanning about 10 kilometres in the waters of Tanjung Balau and Batu Layar on Thursday.

The irresponsible act was believed to be due to illegal discharged by foreign tankers.