Kampung Air Ganda villagers to get running water this Hari Raya

Ahmad Faizal said villagers of Kampung Air Ganda will get piped water during Hari Raya. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

IPOH, April 19 — Taps at Kampung Air Ganda in Temenggor, Hulu Perak, that had been shut due to water pollution since early this month, will flow again... in time for Hari Raya.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said work to construct a new pipe is progressing well.

“The pipe will be ready before Hari Raya,” he said.

Speaking to reporters at the sideline of the state assembly sitting here today, the Chenderiang assemblyman said villagers of Kampung Air Ganda can be assured they would get piped water during Hari Raya.

On April 4, state Education, Science, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Abdul Aziz Bari said arsenic had been discovered in water from Sungai Rui in Hulu Perak.

Five days later, National Water Services Commission (SPAN) ordered the state government to shut down the water treatment plant as a precautionary measure, despite the water treatment plant showing traces of arsenic below the standard set by the World Health Organisation.

The Perak Water Board later announced they would build 11.5 kilometres of pipes and booster pumps to channel treated water from the Lawin water treatment plant to Kampung Air Ganda following the closure of the water treatment plant.

Hari Raya is expected to fall on June 6.