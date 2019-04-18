SPAN: Four million consumers to be affected by water treatment plant shutdown on April 24

SPAN said today that 620,835 account holders or 4.14 million consumers will be affected in 577 areas in Klang/Shah Alam, Petaling, Gombak, Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Langat and Kuala Selangor. — Picture by K.E.Ooi

KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — More than four million people will face water supply disruption for up to four days from April 24 due to the shutdown of the Selangor River Phase 2 Water Treatment Plant for upgrading works.

The National Water Services Commission (SPAN) said today that 620,835 account holders or 4.14 million consumers will be affected in 577 areas in Klang/Shah Alam, Petaling, Gombak, Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Langat and Kuala Selangor.

It explained in a statement that Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) was shutting down the plant for an urgent power supply system upgrade to prevent any unexpected water supply disruptions from power failure.

The upgrading works will be carried out from 9am to 11pm on April 24.

“The plant’s shutdown will disrupt water supply for up to 86 hours depending on the location of the consumer,” said the statement issued by SPAN chairman Charles Santiago.

SPAN said Air Selangor will take steps to minimise the impact of the water supply disruption on consumers such as by providing water tankers, static tanks, public taps, water refilling stations and also distribute bottled water to those affected.

The utility company is also required to ensure that water is supplied to critical services such as hospitals and dialysis centres.

SPAN said Air Selangor will keep consumers abreast on the status of water supply as it will return to normal in stages after the plant resumes operation.

“Air Selangor expects about 50 per cent of the affected areas will start receiving piped water supply again in 24 hours,” said SPAN, advising consumers to store water for the duration of the water supply disruption and to avoid wasting water.

More information will be available at www.syabas.com.my, “Air Selangor” Facebook, Twitter @air_selangor and the “Air Selangor” application.