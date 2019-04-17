Foreigners departing Singapore will not have passport stamped starting April 22

People pass a departures flight information board at Changi Airport’s Terminal Two in Singapore October 4, 2017. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, April 17 — Beginning April 22, Singapore will no longer require all foreign travellers departing the republic to have the departure immigration endorsement or stamp of departure in their travel document.

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a post on its website today that this is part of ongoing efforts to streamline procedures at the checkpoints and facilitate more efficient departure immigration clearance.

The ICA said that to further streamline the departure process and make it even more efficient, “all foreign travellers departing Singapore through manned counters will no longer have their departure endorsed in their passports when they leave Singapore from April 22, 2019.”

ICA had said previously that all foreigners departing Singapore would have their passports stamped with the date of their departure by the immigration officer at the manned counters.

Since September 2016, ICA said, foreign travellers whose fingerprints have been enrolled via the BioScreen system upon their arrival into Singapore are eligible to use automated lanes when they leave Singapore.

They do not receive the departure immigration endorsement when they use the automated lanes, it said. — Bernama