Health minister: Govt foots RM2.2b yearly haemodialysis bill

SEREMBAN, April 12 — The government spends about RM2.2 billion a year to meet the cost of haemodialysis treatments a year for kidney patients.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad also estimated that 50,000 kidney patients were currently undergoing treatments at government hospitals.

“The government has to cough out RM44,000 a year for a kidney patient to undergo haemodialysis treatment three times a week,” he said in a dialogue with the Health Minister in conjunction with the Rantau state by-election at the Taman Kelab Tuanku, Mambau, here tonight.

He said non-infectious disease like kidney problems could be prevented if society underwent a more healthy lifestyle including being sensitive about their health by performing early screenings.

“As such, the government created the B40 Health Coverage Scheme (PeKa B40), namely, providing health screenings, medical aid, incentive to complete cancer treatment and transportation incentive.

“In PeKa B40, we give priority to non-infectious diseases like this but which pose risks, mental health including cancer,” he added. — Bernama