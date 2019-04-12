Firefly to resume flights to Singapore from April 21

Tourists take photos by the Merlion in Singapore. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — Malaysia’s premium short-haul airline, Firefly, will resume its flights to Singapore from April 21.

In a statement today, FlyFirefly Sdn Bhd said the flights between the Subang and Seletar Airports would have a twice daily schedule from April 22-28, followed thereafter by six daily flights.

“The schedule takes into account stringent safety measures that are in compliance with the technical requirements established by the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia.

“Tickets will be available for purchase from April 12 via website www.fireflyz.com.my, mobile app or call centre at 03-7845 4543,” it said.

Chief executive officer Philip See said these flights would play a significant role in strengthening the economic and social ties between both neighbours.

“It’s important for business, for connecting family and friends, and for tourism, to have our Singapore flights reinstated,”

“The new schedule, along with other service enhancements, will be progressively rolled out over the coming months,” he said.

Going forward, the 12-year-old airline aims to resume a full schedule once the necessary technical and regulatory approvals are secured.

To recap, Firefly suspended its operations to Singapore on December 1, 2018, following Malaysia’s protest of the Instrument Landing System (ILS) procedures for Seletar Airport. On Saturday last week, Singapore announced the withdrawal of the ILS procedures. — Bernama