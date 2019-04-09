Singapore PM raises concern over Johor water supply pollution, sustainability

Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaks during a joint news conference with Malaysia’s Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya April 9, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, April 9 — Lee Hsien Loong expressed today Singapore’s concern over pollution and sustainability of the water supply from Johor, pointing at the recent toxic waste incident in Sg Kim Kim that saw students hospitalised and schools closed.

Amid a protracted tussle over the water deal between the republic and Malaysia, the Singapore prime minister suggested reviewing the water supply to meet both countries’ requirements.

“If the Johor River suffers an incident like that at Sungai Kim Kim recently, it will be disastrous for both countries,” he told a joint press conference with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad after the 9th bilateral Leaders’ Retreat here.

“It is in both countries’ interests to work together to ensure sustainable water supply for both sides,” Lee added.

MORE TO COME