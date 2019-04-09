Savings from mega projects lifeline for ailing institutions, says Guan Eng

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng today said the savings the Pakatan Harapan government made from cutting costs on mega projects have gone into helping government institutions which have been mismanaged. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng today said the savings the Pakatan Harapan government made from cutting costs on mega projects have gone into helping government institutions which have been mismanaged.

“This is why when we talk about how we have so much savings, but then all these savings disappear.

“We have cut cost for MRT2, LRT3 and they (opposition) say ‘where did all these savings go?’ Well, now you have the answer,” Lim told reporters when met after the launch of the Credit Guarantee Corporation (CGC) SME Awards 2018.

Lim said this when asked whether the federal government has the money to help out with the RM6 billion bailout requested by Felda settlers.

MORE TO COME